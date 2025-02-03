Should the Houston Texans bring Myles Garrett back to the Lone Star State?

The Houston Texans boast two of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Anderson, who won the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, put up 11 sacks during his sophomore campaign. Hunter, who was signed during the offseason, finished with 12 sacks. Both were snubbed by the Pro Bowl despite proving to be difference-makers all year.

As good as they both are, it’s hard to argue that Myles Garrett isn’t a better weapon. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 14 sacks last season, giving him 102.5 in eight years. He’s recorded double digits in seven of those seasons and has established himself as a dominant force.

He’s also put himself on the trading block.

Garrett has been open about his desire to play for a winner and with the Cleveland Browns falling apart due to the failed Deshaun Watson trade, Garrett has requested a trade.

Should the Texans pursue Myles Garrett?

Garrett is a Texas native, born in Arlington. He even made his name in the NCAA playing for Texas A&M.

That’s why it will be easy to make a connection back to the Lone Star State as he looks for his next home. While Dallas is closer to where he grew up, Houston has a better chance at making it to the Super Bowl.

Of course, trading for him would be costly. Not only would it force the Texans to part with some premium draft capital, but they would likely lose Hunter as well.

Sure, Garrett is younger and is under contract for two seasons compared to one for Hunter, but it’s hard to justify such a move when there are far bigger areas of concern.

It would be fun to envision Garrett in a Houston uniform but it’s not likely to happen.