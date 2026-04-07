Scouting Report: Is Emmanuel Pregnon the Texans’ Next O-Line Piece?

Following their loss in the divisional round of the playoffs to the New England Patriots, prioritizing the offensive line has become a priority for general manager Nick Caserio. While we have already seen moves like the signing of Wyatt Teller, there is still plenty of work to be done to help revamp a Houston Texans rushing attack that only averaged 3.9 yards per carry, the fourth-lowest in the league via NFL.com

The Texans plan to host Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon for a top 30 visit after meeting with him at the combine. Pregnon has had quite the journey in college, starting his career playing for Wyoming, where he redshirted his first two years before becoming a freshman all-American in 2022 while playing right guard. Pregnon then transferred to USC, where he spent the next two seasons playing left guard and earned second-team Big 10 honors in 2024.

Pregnon really made a name for himself once he transferred to Oregon. According to PFF, Pregnon only gave up a single sack and five pressures in his senior season with the Ducks, which helped him become a first-team All-American. Emmanuel Pregnon could be the exact piece the Texans are looking for to sure up the interior of their offensive line.

Texans Could Add a Pro Ready Offensive Lineman in Pregnon

The Measurables

Height 6'4" Weight 314 lbs Arm Length 33 5/8" Hand Size 11" 40-Yard Dash 5.21 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.82 seconds Vertical Jump 35" Broad Jump 9'3"

Data via NFL.com

A number of traits jump out to me while watching Pregnon, but the one that stands out most is his vision. For someone who has spent six years in college, you expect them to be able to adapt to the game quicker than others, but Pregnon’s perception of the game is on another level. Whether he is one-on-one with a defensive tackle or is part of the slide, his eyes are always looking in the right spot in pass protection. Pregnon seamlessly passes off twists and does not get flustered when defenses throw blitzes his way.

This is one of the many reasons he is such a great pass protector, but not the only one. Pregnon pairs a strong lower body that allows him to anchor against power moves with excellent technique to take on finesse rushers. His feet move exceptionally well, which makes him an interior pass rusher's nightmare. The All-American guard is also constantly looking for work, a characteristic offensive line coaches love. Over the past three seasons, he has only allowed a single sack, demonstrating consistency throughout his college career.

Pregnon is not limited to being a good pass protector and has proved he could be a force in the ground game. Time and time again, he is able to move defensive lineman to create holes. Some players' weight room strength fails to translate to the field, but that is certainly not the case. Double-team blocks seem unfair for defensive linemen when Pregnon is involved, as dealing with him alone is hard enough.

Pregnon Must Clean Up His Technique if the Texans Draft Him

While there is plenty to like about Pregnon, just like with any player, he has his flaws. In the run game, Pregnon has a tendency to lean, and that puts him at a disadvantage. Defenders are able to shed the block as the play develops, which limits big runs at times. He also has a hard time when it comes to climbing to the second level. As mentioned previously, he moves defensive linemen on double teams, but sometimes this comes at the cost of climbing to the second level.



Pregnon also has a hard time when he has to reach a defensive lineman. This can be attributed most commonly to a poor or nonexistent first step. When trying to cut off a defensive lineman’s angle, an offensive lineman must lose ground to get the proper angle. Sometimes, offensive linemen could get away with this in college, but the fact he can’t displays why he must correct it sooner rather than later.

The Verdict: Houston Should Target Pregnon on Day 1 or 2

Emmanuel Pregnon has the ability to come to the Texans and become an immediate plug-and-play. The Texans have handed out multiple contracts to offensive linemen this offseason, and the addition of Pregnon can quickly turn one of the team's weaknesses into a strength. What makes me most optimistic about Pregnon is his flaws could be corrected. Players enter the league routinely with glaring flaws in college that with the right system in place are fixed.

Offensive coordinator Nick Caley has demonstrated an ability to elevate the play of his lineman. Pairing that with offensive line coach Nick Caley, the development of Pregnon will remain in good hands. With Ed Ingram and Wyatt Teller on the team, this does give the Texans the option to let Pregnon develop from the sidelines if that is what they believe is best.

At pick 28 in the first round, there is a good chance that he is still around. While the team may not want to invest a first-round pick in a position they just sunk money into, they have two second-round picks they can target him with. There is still a chance he falls to pick 38, originally owned by the Washington Commanders, but it is unlikely that they would be able to grab him at 59. If the Houston Texans are serious about addressing the trenches and the run game, Emmanuel Pregnon should be all over their draft board.