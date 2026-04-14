Scouting Report: Adam Randall could be a sneaky draft fit for the Texans

The 2026 NFL draft is less than two weeks away and will shake up the entire landscape of the league. Teams could go from bottom of the barrel to division winners, while Super Bowl contenders may miss out on the piece that can put them over the top. As it stands, the Houston Texans are one of the contenders who need a strong draft class if they hope to win the big game.

Predicting what the Texans will do at the draft is hard, but the team has brought in Clemson running back Adam Randall for a top 30 visit. Randall spent his entire career at Clemson, where he started as a wide receiver. Randall made the switch to running back for his senior season, where he showed flashes.

The Texans traded for David Montgomery to help fix their lackluster run game, but he is only on a two-year deal. Could the Texans take a swing on Randall on day three as a development project and potentially Montgomery's successor?

Randall Pairs Excellent Size with Power

The Measurables

Height 6'3" Weight 232 lbs Arm Length 32 3/8" Hand Size 9 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.5 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.6 seconds Vertical Jump 37" Broad Jump 10'4"

Data via NFL.com

Randall would enter the league as one of the tallest running backs in the league, standing just as tall as Derrick Henry, the tallest back in the NFL. Just like you would want to see from a big back, Randall uses the entirety of his size to his advantage. During the 2025 season, Randall averaged 3.13 yards after contact per PFF. Randall also had the eighth most rushing yards of any player in the ACC. If he is able to reach the second level untouched, Randall becomes a problem for defenders to bring down. For a player with just one year at the position, the foundation of a good rusher is there.

Randall was also tied for seventh in the conference in rushing touchdowns with 10. His big frame makes him an ideal short-yardage and goal-line running back. The Texans ranked in the bottom half of the league last season when it came to converting on third down, and adding a power back could be enough to propel them into the top half. While Montgomery will be the Texans' lead back, there is no reason that offensive coordinator Nick Caley couldn't scheme up plays for Randall or use him situationally. This could serve as an easy way to intergrade him into the offense and potentially set him up to become the feature back on the last two years of his rookie deal.

Randall's background as a receiver also makes him a solid threat out of the backfield. On the flip side of being a good third and short back, he could also help out in third and long. Randall had the fifth most receiving yards and the most receiving touchdowns among running backs in the ACC. His background as a receiver is evident in his play style and could give him a leg up compared to other running backs in this year's draft.

Randall is Still Extremely Raw

Having only played running back for one season, it comes as no surprise that he still has a lot to learn. Where this is most evident is in his vision as a back. When watching film, you can see that there are times where he is a little too eager to hit the hole instead of letting it develop. He will run into his own players at times, often with high pad level, which leads to runs ending before they ever have the opportunity to materialize. Randall has not had enough time at running back to get used to waiting for his blockers to get into position.

Randall also lacks the top-end speed needed to rip off big runs despite picking up speed fast and early in his runs. Throughout college, he was consistently chased down by defenders and will only have a harder time ripping off runs at the next level. His lack of top-end speed could limit his ceiling in the NFL and may cause him to struggle to fit into certain run schemes. Some of Randall's flaws could be chalked up to his lack of experience as a rusher, but this solely has to do with his athletic ability, not where on the field he plays.

Just like with many converted receivers, drops have been an issue throughout the entirety of his career with the Tigers. According to PFF, Randall has 12 career drops and has had a drop percentage of eight or higher each season. These issues could nullify him as a backfield threat in the receiving game if he does not clean it up. I also mentioned that he has the traits needed to be a third-down back, but in order to do so, he will need to improve as a pass blocker. If he can't address those parts of his game, Randall may just be limited to a power back.

The Verdict: Randall Fits With Houston

Adam Randall could be the exact piece the Texans need to add on offense once the draft comes around. His physicality and downhill running style complement David Montgomery and also fit offensive coordinator Nick Caley's scheme. Randall could also help the Texans greatly on third down, right away in short-yardage situations, and potentially as a receiving back down the road. Converted wide receivers have found success in the NFL, and New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracey is an example of that.

Randall is regarded as an early day three pick, and with the sixth pick in the fourth round, that would be an ideal time to target him. While the Texans don't have their own third-round pick, they have the New York Giants' third-round pick, but drafting him there would be a bit of a reach. Due to need and scheme fit, I think Randall could have been worthy of being drafted later in the third round, but for now, the team will need to hope they can snag him with their fourth-round pick or one of their two picks in the fifth round.