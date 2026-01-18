Ryan Clark just said the quiet part out loud about CJ Stroud's playoff collapse

Two years ago, CJ Stroud was crowned the savior of the Houston Texans. He burst onto the scene as a rookie, quickly earning lofty praise and enticing career projections. Since then, the road hasn't been quite as smooth.

Stroud's once polished game has devolved into a chaotic mess at times. In the Texans' playoff matchup with the New England Patriots, the young quarterback hit a new low.

With four interceptions in the first half, the third-year pro had analysts questioning his future with the team. Ryan Clark didn't mince his words when discussing just how close to the edge Stroud's Texans career seems to be.

Ryan Clark says what no Texans fan wants to admit after CJ Stroud's horrific first half

One mistake in a key playoff game can be fatal. Two are difficult to come back from. Four can define a career. Stroud's four interceptions in the first half of the Texans' playoff battle with the Patriots were inexcusable, leading to some harsh halftime criticism.

Clark was quick to look to Stroud's future at the half. He said, "The second half has legitimate ramifications as to whether or not CJ Stroud is the quarterback of the Houston Texans moving forward."

It feels harsh to call Stroud's time with the Texans over this quickly. Even in the middle of his shaky performances, he's shown flashes of the superstar-caliber play that he showed as a rookie. But it's difficult to move on from a showing this brutal.

The Texans have one of the most dangerous defenses in the NFL. They would have quickly fallen out of the game against the Patriots if the defense didn't make multiple game-altering plays. With even an average game from Stroud and the offense, the Texans would have been in control of the game going into the second half. Instead, they found themselves with an 11-point deficit and no momentum on their side.

Of course, the Texans' offensive struggles aren't all because of the quarterback's inconsistency. The offensive line has been unable to protect him, and Houston hasn't quite solidified the offensive coordinator for Stroud. There isn't enough positive structure around the young QB to warrant moving on from him.

But Clark's criticism should come as a wakeup call for Stroud. He can't turn the ball over at this rate and expect to keep his job for the long haul. Something has to change with the Texans' offense.