It sure sounds like EJ Speed is psyched about joining the Texans in free agency

Houston Texans fans would have already been excited about EJ Speed joining their squad but to make matters even funnier, he spurned the Colts in the process. Speed, a second-round pick by the Colts in 2019, spent six years in Indianapolis and decided to join the dark side this offseason, inking a one-year deal with the back-to-back AFC South champion Texans.

This had to be a massive gut punch to Colts fans considering their team drafted Speed and he spent six years with them. Yet, when it came time to leave Indianapolis, Speed didn't mind staying in the AFC South and going up against his old team twice a year.

Speed is from the state of Texas so him joining the Texans made too much sense not to happen. He reacted to his relocation back to the Lone Star State on social media, noting, "Tarleton Texans --> colts --> Texans".

Speed played his college ball at Tarleton State and their mascot is the Texans, so that makes it fun that he played college for a team with a Texans mascot, then spent some time with the Colts, and is now back to being a Texan only at the professional level. How cool is that?

EJ Speed celebrates joining Texans on social media

The Texans are getting a workhorse in Speed, as he tallied over 100 tackles in 2023 and 2024. He recorded a career-high 142 tackles this past season and should be a huge addition to the linebacker room. Having Speed around to help out Henry To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair will be massive for a Texans team hoping to take the next step and make it to an AFC Championship Game.

Speed joining the team as valuable depth is one thing but him picking the Texans hurts the Colts too, making this whole saga even funnier. Texans fans want Speed to ball out no matter what but if him doing so also pains Colts fans, then even better.