Ranking potential free agent WRs Houston Texans could still target in 2025

Even after adding Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans could still use help at the wide receiver position. With an uncertain timeline surrounding Tank Dell, their current depth chart offers little behind Nico Collins and Kirk.

While both players have the talent to start, Collins has missed time in each of his four seasons in the league — including five games in 2024. Kirk has also had injury concerns, missing 14 games over the past two years.

That's why it would make sense for the Texans to target another wide receiver. Of course, with Kirk and Collins, they don't need to go for big names such as Chris Godwin or Davante Adams. That said, here's a look at the top three wideouts they could target.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper was once considered a top NFL wideout, but his 2024 campaign left a lot to be desired. He recorded 44 receptions for 547 yards with four touchdowns while splitting time with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

He's going to be 31 when the regular season begins, and would likely be willing to sign a one-year deal so he can prove this past season was a fluke. If so, the Texans could give him a place to show off his talents before testing free agency again in 2026.

Stefon Diggs

The move for Christian Kirk seemingly ended the chances of Stefon Diggs coming back to Houston. That is unless his market is cooler than expected. If Diggs finds that teams are hesitant to pay him coming off a torn ACL, he might prefer to rejoin the Texans on a team-friendly deal.

Darius Slayton

An underrated wideout, Darius Slayton has 259 receptions for 3,897 yards with 21 touchdowns in six seasons. He's topped 700 yards four times in his career and still had 573 in 2024. This is all while playing for the New York Giants who couldn't get it figured out at quarterback.

Adding him to the Houston offense with C.J. Stroud throwing the ball — plus Collins and Kirk taking attention away — could be what Slayton needs to take his next step.