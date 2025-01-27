Ranking every AFC South coach after Jaguars hire Liam Coen

The Houston Texans will have to contend with one of the hottest young coaches in the AFC South.

After appearing to have missed out on Liam Coen, the Jacksonville Jagaurs were able to close the deal and sign him away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With him taking over, let's look at how the four coaches in the division stack up against one another. Here's a divisional ranking of all four coaches heading into 2025.

4. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans

Perhaps he'll turn it around but 2024 wasn't a great debut for Brian Callahan. The son of former Super Bowl coach Bill Callahan, Brian went 3-14 as a rookie.

In his defense, there wasn't a true quarterback for him to lean on and the roster needs work. Still, he didn't show enough promise to catapult ahead of anyone else in the division.

3. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen rose to prominence with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading them to the No. 3 offense in the NFL in 2022. That led to his hire in Indianapolis and he's gone 17-17 in two seasons with the Colts.

Steichen enters an important season where he needs to show growth. The key will be figuring it out with Anthony Richardson but that might be a tough ask. As it stands now, there are too many questions for him to finish higher than third.

2. Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the top names in this coaching cycle, Liam Coen put together a great season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A former assistant under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams, he replaced Dave Canales and was even better.

Tampa Bay was fifth in the NFL in yards, third in points, and third in passing offense. He helped Baker Mayfield complete 75 percent of his attempts for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns. He's going to be a huge help for Trevor Lawrence, who is looking to prove he deserves the massive extension he signed last year.

1. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

As good of a hire as Coen was, the Texans still have the best head coach in the AFC South.

DeMeco Ryans, who was the runner-up for NFL Coach of the Year in 2023, moved on from Bobby Slowik after a disappointing 2024. Ryans is 20-14 in his first two seasons and 2-2 in the playoffs. He has his team headed in the right direction and could make a huge leap if they find the right offensive coordinator.