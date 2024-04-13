Yes, the Houston Texans are being overhyped but that doesn't mean they aren't elite
The Houston Texans are getting too much hype but that doesn't mean they won't find success.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans landed some major names this offseason in running back Joe Mixon, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Pair them with the likes of C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Derek Stingley Jr., and others, and you have yourself a lot of top-shelf talent. These additions have led to many putting the Texans ahead of a lot of NFL teams this offseason.
So much so that some believe the Texans are being overhyped. On FS1's First Things First, Nick Wright suggested that people pump the brakes on the Texans being an elite team. At least at this point. He isn't someone who usually is being agreed with across sports, but he may have a point in this specific case.
The Texans are a team that looks to be on the level of their 2023 counterpart, with the hope that they're going to be better. That said, the Texans do have holes still and pretty serious ones that could derail the team if they don't get some help for them.
The Texans have glaring holes at corner, safety, and defensive tackle, not to mention the concerns over their inconsistent offensive line. That doesn't even factor in Digg's controversial attitude or Mixon's up-and-down play over the years. This is a team that could truly take the next step forward if the new additions pay off, but as they overhauled so much of their team, it's hard to say for sure that the Texans' continuity from last season will carry over.
In a lot of ways, this is almost a whole new squad from 2023, and so the expectation of consistency isn't there as it usually would be for a team that was as successful as the Texans were. So it's fair to say that you're not ready to put them among the elite of the NFL just yet.
I believe the Texans will improve on their 2023 record next season but we don't know if they're improved until the games begin.