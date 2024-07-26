Would adding Bill Belichick in some kind of role help the Houston Texans?
By Chad Porto
One of the biggest news stories of modern NFL times occurred this offseason when the New England Patriots cut ties with their six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, Bill Belichick. The former Patriots coach, who won three AP Coach of the Year Awards during his 23-year run as head man in charge, as someone who seemed to captivate the sports world.
Where would he go? For the first time since the turn of the century, Belichick didn't have a place to call his home. Surprisingly though, the man many consider to be the greatest football coach of all time either didn't get any offers to come and coach a new team in the NFL, or didn't get any offers he wanted. So he ended up not signing anywhere and instead working as an analyst for ESPN on some of their shows.
That wasn't the only offer he got though. While not a media position, Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers offered Belichick a spot on his team doing "anything he wanted". It was a role that he ended up passing on, and considering how locked in things are for Shanahan and GM John Lynch, it was probably smart not to bring someone in as large of a figure as Belichick is.
What about the Houston Texans, however? Would they have the same desire to have Belichick roaming the hallways, providing help wherever and whenever needed? It wouldn't be the worst decision as the former Patriots head coach is a fountain of information, yet it should be noted that the Texans and 49ers are in two different spots.
Despite not winning a Super Bowl yet, Shanahan is considered one of, if not the best head coach in the NFL right now. He's been to two Super Bowls so far as the head coach of the 49ers, and a third with the Atlanta Falcons as their offensive coordinator. Few men are as made right now in the NFL as Shanahan is. The same can be said for Lynch, who just keeps hitting home runs after home runs as far as talent acquisitions go.
The Houston Texans are not in the same boat. DeMeco Ryans could probably benefit from Belichick, as they're both defensive-minded coaches with top-tier quarterbacks, but there's also a concern that if the legend was brought in, he could warp the trajectory that Ryans was on. For better or worse. Without Belichick, it's fair to accept whatever happens with Ryans is what will happen. Yet, bringing in an outside influence can muck up the works.
Same thing with Nick Caserio, the team's GM. He's done a great job landing guys so far, but he may not be as secure with his position as say Lynch is, and there may be some issues between the two men as far as who should stay and go on the team.
The idea of Belichick joining up with the Texans is an interesting concept, but it's also a flawed one. He'd be better served finding a desperate team and going to help them.