3 problems that could hold the Houston Texans back from a Super Bowl bid
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have a good shot to make it deep in the playoffs this season. The Super Bowl is a very possible goal for them to achieve, after all, they are a very loaded team. They have Pro Bowlers and even some All-Pro guys littered throughout the roster. Specifically at key positions. The heights this team can reach are vast, but that doesn't mean they are perfect.
The team may have some glaring issues that hold the squad back. This isn't unique to them, as every one of the 32 teams in the NFL has holes on their teams to some degree. It's part of the game. Every team has to compensate for something they lack season after season. For the 2024 Texans, that's no different.
Yet, what are the club's issues that could hinder them from a Super Bowl birth? Well, as we head into training camp season, these are the three concerns that I must have for this club's success.
Chemistry
This is specifically on Stefon Diggs and the other members of the offense. If Diggs comes in, gels with C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz, then we're good. The offense will likely run like a well-oiled machine and Diggs can prove he's capable of being part of a unit. If he can't, and he begins to act in Houston as he did with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, then this offense may sputter out rather quickly.
Interior line play
This adheres to the guards and center on the offense and both defensive tackles on the defense. These are two areas of the team that were not addressed a lot in the off-season, despite the need to revamp both. The defensive tackles will feature two new names, but neither gives us a lot of confidence that they'll be true run-stoppers. While the offense is made up of young guys who the team wants to try and see improve. That doesn't mean that the offensive side will be good, but it also doesn't mean it'll be bad. It's the unknown that's getting them included. There's potential here, but unfilled potential only ever gets you fired.
A compromised secondary
There are possibilities for the defensive secondary to be truly great this year. The Texans overhauled the positions and upgraded the talent around them. Yet, talent can depreciate between seasons. Not only that, some of the names that the club picked up are fringe guys who could start. They could start, or they could fall apart. With so much change, you can never truly predict how a unit will perform. This preseason area of concern likely ends up being a strength come mid-season. Time will tell.