Will Anderson Jr. may be leading the Defensive Rookie of the Year debate once again
Will Anderson Jr. is shockingly back in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are now closer than ever to having the Coach of the Year, the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the Defensive Rookie of the Year from the same year on the same team. If DeMeco Ryans completes the most improbable one-season turnaround that the NFL has seen in some time, while C.J. Stroud outlasts his rivals to get the OROTY award, then it's very likely that Will Anderson Jr. secures the DROTY award as well.
Ryans, Stroud, and Anderson are now in a very unique position to pull something off that I believe has never been done by an NFL team before. Ryans has some stiff competition to win his award, but as he's a rookie head coach on a team that wasn't seen as a playoff team this preseason, he's likely the favorite. And while others have started to come for Stroud as of late, if he leads his team to the playoffs with 20+ touchdowns and fewer than six interceptions, he's the lock.
All Anderson needs to do is have another big game against the Indianapolis Colts and the trifecta will be complete. A trifecta that didn't seem possible just last week. Anderson had missed some time due to an injury and his five sacks weren't blowing anyone away. Then the Texans had to play the Tenessee Titans without Jonathan Greenard, the team's sack-leader, and Anderson went off on the Titans quarterbacks, racking up two sacks and being a relentless beast all game.
Anderson's two-sack game gave him seven on the season, a Houston Texans record. While the Texans aren't known for their star-studded Hall of Fame roster (yet), they have had guys like Jadeveon Clowney, Mario Williams, and J.J. Watt come through, and have monster seasons. So for Anderson to out-pay all of them as a rookie, at least when it comes to sacks, isn't something to shake a stick at.
If Anderson can have another good game, he'll likely be the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and it may not even be close.