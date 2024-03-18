Wide Receiver targets the Houston Texans should consider
There's no question the Houston Texans are in the market for a receiver this year.
Tyler Boyd
Boyd is heading into week two of free agency without a team. He does have a market, though, with the New York Jets a " dark horse" to land the ex-Bengals WR, per Mark Kaboly. Kaboly also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers as possibilities as well. But it remains to be seen who gets the first visit with the receiver.
The Houston Texans shouldn't be left out of the talk, however. With a need for a stud slot receiver, Boyd will bring a toughness the current Texans slot's don't have. Boyd finished last year with 667 yards and two TDs on 67 receptions and became one of Burrow's top receivers when Ja'Marr Chase went down.
Spotrac projects Boyd to sign a three-year/$26.1M deal, making him a free agent again when he's 32 years old. Houston has the cap space to bring in Boyd at $8.7M per year, and adding him to a room with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Noah Brown would make for some fun football in Houston every week. The Texans would be getting Boyd at the perfect time for a Super Bowl run, and his contract would expire at the exact time CJ Stroud is due for what everyone expects is a massive contract extension.