Wide Receiver targets the Houston Texans should consider
There's no question the Houston Texans are in the market for a receiver this year.
Michael Thomas
Going into free agent options now, Michael Thomas is coming off multiple injury-riddled four years now. Early on Thomas was one of the most dominant slot receivers in the league, posting 149 receptions, 1,725 yards, and nine TDs back in 2019. Now, Thomas has played in 20 games through the last four seasons. At 31 years old, Thomas' best days might be behind him, but he can still be a good veteran receiver in such a young room.
Spotrac projects Thomas to sign a one-year deal worth $9.2M. But with his injury history, and being on the wrong side of 30, Thomas will likely sign a deal around the $5-7M range. For the Texans, this gives them another slot option at least through training camp with Noah Brown and Robert Woods already on the roster.
For Thomas, staying healthy and latching on to a new team are the most important things he can do right now. Signing with a team like Houston that has tremendous doctors and training staff is crucial to remaining healthy. Playing whatever role a team asks of him, and signing with a contender are also vital to not phasing out of the league so early, and the Texans can provide him with those things.