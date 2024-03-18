Wide Receiver targets the Houston Texans should consider
There's no question the Houston Texans are in the market for a receiver this year.
Courtland Sutton
The Denver Broncos seem to be heading toward a rebuild, and it has already begun. Releasing Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons, and trading away Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Fans and media have speculated Sutton to be the next player traded by George Paton, and it may not be that bad of an idea.
Sutton has two years remaining on a four-year/$60.8M deal he signed in 2022, and trading him would free up $9.7M in cap space as a pre-June first trade, according to Spotrac. If they choose to do it after June first, trading Sutton would save $13.5M cap space, some much-needed cap relief after taking on Wilson's enormous dead cap charge.
For the Texans, they would take on the $26.5M base salary he has remaining over the next two seasons, and at 29 years old, can give him a new extension as well. He's coming off one of his best seasons to date, hauling in 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 TDs. Sutton was a big red zone option for Russell Wilson last year, and he'd be the same for Houston as well. As teams try to take away a jump ball to Dalton Schultz, that will lead to Sutton being left open in the back of the end zone too. Sutton likely will be a cheaper trade option than Tee Higgins, allowing Nick Caserio to keep some extra draft picks.