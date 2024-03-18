Wide Receiver targets the Houston Texans should consider
There's no question the Houston Texans are in the market for a receiver this year.
There's no question the Houston Texans are in the market for a receiver this year. Now Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen told reporters after he arrived in Chicago that the Houston Texans and New York Jets were among the teams that had interest. The Texans more so than the Jets, as the Texans made a more enticing offer. Aaron Wilson reported the Texans offered a third-round pick and a pick swap in return for Allen. The Chargers, however, took the Bears offer and the rest is history. That leads many to believe the team is looking for more receiver help. Let's take a look at two trade targets and two free-agent options they should be interested in.
Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals star WR made it known that he would like to be traded following the franchise tag placed on him. Higgins is looking for a long-term contract, which the Bengals just can't offer currently. With a Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase extension looming, one player is going to be the odd man out, and that appears to be Higgins.
The Texans receiver group, consisting of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, was an outstanding duo last year. Catching a combined 15 TDs in the regular season, CJ Stroud is hoping for that same outcome this year. But, could adding another star receiver to the mix be beneficial to the offense? Absolutely. The Texans seem to be adding a lot of talent around Stroud this year, and adding another one of Cincinnati's top weapons isn't going to hurt anything, either.
Tee Higgins totaled 656 yards and five TDs last year in 12 games. A down year compared to previous seasons, but Tee is still capable of being a dominant weapon. It remains to be seen if Nick Caserio will be willing to part with any premium draft picks, and focusing on building a winning team right now.