Who is in the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor
By Marc Ray
Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver
Andre Johnson, a former third-overall pick of the Texans in the 2003 NFL Draft, is one of the greatest Texans of all time and was the first inductee into the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2017. The Miami, Florida native holds several franchise records, including most receiving yards (13,597), most receiving touchdowns (64), and most career receptions (1,012), to name a select few.
Johnson also holds the Texans’ record for receptions in a season, (tied – 115) and yards in a season (1,575). He also led the NFL in receiving yards twice in his career. After spending 12 seasons with the Houston Texans, Johnson finished his career playing for the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is also known for his contributions off the field. The Andre Johnson Foundation, a non-profit organization, was founded in 2003 as a way to empower and develop youth from single-parent households. Notably, Johnson received the Congressional Award in 2022 for his work in the Houston community.
Along with his entry in the Texans’ Ring of Honor, Johnson is a member of the University of Miami Hall of Fame. Having been named a two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist, Johnson will undoubtedly be enshrined in Canton, Ohio soon.