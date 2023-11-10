Who are the five highest-rated Houston Texans on offense according to PFF?
We're looking at the highest rated Houston Texans on offense according to PFF.
By Chad Porto
WR Noah Brown - (78.8 OFF/ 77.1 Receiving)
While we talked about Tank Dell having the third most yards per catch on the team, Noah Brown has come in and taken the top spot. Brown is averaging 19 yards per catch, the best on the team. Now, unlike Dell who has been a highly used weapon, or Nico Collins, the team's best receiver, Brown isn't being utilized as much.
Unlike his receiving teammates, Brown only has 20 targets on the season, and has only played in four games. He has 267 yards, one touchdown, and just eight first downs to his credit. Yet, despite his limited playing time, Brown has been every bit as good as he's been allowed to show. Sure, he's not a first or even second receiver, but he could be a great third/slot guy for a team and that's what he's proving for the Texans.
Despite getting half the targets of someone like Robert Woods, Brown has more yards and more yards per reception than the former Los Angeles Rams receiver. He isnt getting as many opportunities as others, for one reason or another, but the opportunities he's getting are being made the most of.
This after spending the last five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, barely being utilized.