Who are the five highest-rated Houston Texans on offense according to PFF?
By Chad Porto
OT Laremy Tunsil - (78.0 OFF/ 82.6 Pass Block/68.4 Run Block)
Laremy Tunsil was every bit of an underwhelming player with the Miami Dolphins as you could expect. He struggled to be consistent and the team was left trying to cover up his inconsistencies with double-teaming players on his end with a tight end. Then 2018 came and something clicked.
Tunsil was traded to the Houston Texans and since his arrival, he has largely been one of the best and most consistent tackles in the NFL. That hasn't changed in 2023 as the 29-year-old is putting together one of his best seasons to date. The three-time Pro Bowler is likely to earn his fourth this season, as he's been a key player in C.J. Stroud's success,
Pro Football Focus only has two sacks to his name for this season and considering how often Stroud lengthens plays, almost to the team's deteriment, it's amazing that Stroud doesn't have more sacks against him, and that guys like Tunsil don't have two or three or even five times as many. That's not just on Stroud for being elusive on the field but for the offensive line being able to keep Stroud upright.
Sure, the Texans' running game is bad, but they're at least good enough to make sure the team can pass the ball, and that's at least something.