Which of the Houston Texans free agents should the team bring back for 2024
We know what 11 players PFF believes are the "best", but we're going to give our picks for players the team should bring back.
By Chad Porto
The team will fall apart without them (but not really)
Here we have it, the three guys the team needs to bring back for 2024. No exceptions. These are the guys you want to over-pay for, within reason, and we're going to go through the who and why of it all now.
For kickers, you don't get much better than Ka'imi Fairbairn, the Texans' best kicker of all time. He had another very good season, hitting 95% of his field goals and 96% of his extra points. In fact, he missed just one field goal all year, and it was from over 50 yards. Not to mention, he hits around 64% of his kicks into the endzone on kickoffs. He's as good as you're going to get.
We'd be surprised if linebacker Blake Cashman wasn't brought back. He had a major season, sure but he hasn't done so much that you'd think he'd get some absurd contract from a linebacker-desperate team. He's a great cover guy who excels against the run. The Texans need good defenders like him and letting go of, arguably, their best defensive player from last season, would just be foolish.
Lastly and for the sake of C.J. Stroud, the Texans need to re-sign tight end Dalton Schultz. Yes, there are talks about how good his replacement, Brevin Jordan can be, but Schultz is the top-rated free-agent tight end for a reason. Letting him go for the potential of someone else is never a good move.