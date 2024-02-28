Which of the Houston Texans free agents should the team bring back for 2024
We know what 11 players PFF believes are the "best", but we're going to give our picks for players the team should bring back.
By Chad Porto
Guys we want back, but only at the right price
Another cornerback we'd like to see back in 2024, especially as a starter is Steven Nelson. By no means is he a world-beater, but he's good enough for the Texans. The Texans faithful are hoping for the team to land a major free agent at the position but that just isn't realistic. Not with the needs of the team going forward. Retaining a guy like Nelson isn't sexy but it's important.
It may seem wild that Jonathan Greenard is on this portion of the list but we do have concerns. There are bigger options defensive end than Greenard, and his lack of size was a bit of a problem this past season. Not to mention his history of injuries. What's most concerning is that this previous season may have been a fluke season, and maybe he isn't capable of registering 10-plus sacks going forward. He's certainly worth bringing back but only if the price is right.
Watching Noah Brown this past season showed what he could be if given a chance. For a while, he was thriving with C.J. Stroud as his quarterback, and if the Texans give him more of an opportunity next season, then just maybe he can excel.