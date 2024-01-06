Which Houston Texans were robbed of appearing in the Pro Bowl?
The Houston Texans deserved more than one Pro Bowler after the season the had.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are not a team that should've been skipped over as badly as they were by the Pro Bowl voters. Only one player from a nine, possibly 10-win team will make it to the Pro Bowl festivities in a few weeks, and that's Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil will be going to his fourth Pro Bowl in five seasons since arriving in Houston.
But he shouldn't be going alone. Tunsil should have a few other players going with him. Of his teammates who didn't get selected but were tapped to be alternates, we saw Derek Stingley Jr., Will Anderson Jr., and Jonathan Greenard on defense, and C.J. Stroud, Andrew Beck, and Nico Collins on offense.
But of all six, who should've gone, and over who?
Well, firstly, and you can fight me on this if you want, but Stroud deserved to go over Patrick Mahomes. Stroud may not be "better" than Mahomes, but he played more effectively. He had a much higher quarterback rating and had fewer turnovers. Plus, in the grander conversation, Stroud came in with a "bad receiver corp" and in essence elevated their play; at least in the eyes of the national media. Truthfully, Stroud has a great corp of receivers.
Mahomes, on the other hand, was deemed so good that he didn't need someone like Tyreke Hill, and maybe that's true, but he needed better than what he had. Plus, the decline of Travis Kelce hasn't helped him any. Stroud outplayed his expectations, but Mahomes didn't. Mahomes didn't even play to his expectations. That's a huge point in favor for Stroud.
And while the rest of the names like Greenard, Collins, and the like shouldn't have made the Pro Bowl roster, simply due to not putting up better seasons than the guys ahead of him (Greenard is seventh in sacks against just AFC players), the one name that made a case for going is Beck. Beck was named a second alternate behind starter Alec Ingold.
While Ingold was a needed piece for the Dolphins' running game, the Texans' Beck was one of the few fullbacks in the league this year to score not one but three different touchdowns. Not only did he score three touchdowns, he did it in three different ways; one via rushing, one via receiving, and one via a kickoff return for a touchdown. That's a rare feat, even rarer for a fullback.
How did he not get in?