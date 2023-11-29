Where does the Cleveland Browns 2024 first-rounder currently fall in the draft?
The Houston Texans are probably the only franchise aside from the Pittsburgh Steelers actively rooting for the Cleveland Browns to fall apart.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans don't own their own first-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which currently belongs to the Arizona Cardinals. According to Tankathon.com, the Texans' own pick is set for the 17th overall slot if the season were to end today. A fairly high pick that the Texans no longer own. But thankfully for the fans of Houston, the Texans aren't without a first-round pick.
Nope, they actually own another, the Cleveland Browns pick. They got the pick as part of the Deshaun Watson trade, which looks worse and worse for the Browns with each passing week. The Texans got back a haul of picks, including the 2022, 2023, and 2024 first-round picks of the Browns.
With Watson currently done for the season, the Browns are hoping that former SuperBowl winner Joe Flacco can find the fountain of youth and help lead the Browns back to the playoffs, something they've missed over the last two seasons, following Baker Mayfield's injury.
The Browns aren't likely to make it to the playoffs this year, but they are currently in the hunt. So much so that their first-round pick is quite low in the first round, falling in at No. 24 overall. That's pretty low for the Texans to find a real big-impact player, but it's not so low that they can't find someone worth the first-round pick.
With that said, the Browns still have to play the Texans this season, making it very likely that the Texans can help their own cause by knocking off the Browns and helping them get a higher draft pick. But after injuries to Watson, Nick Chubb, and now concerns about Myles Garrett's health, the Browns may find themselves tumbling down the draft order as the season goes on.
And it may be very likely that the Browns are near .500 if not under it by the time they roll in come Week 17.