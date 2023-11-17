Where do the Houston Texans fall in PFF's Power Rankings for Week 11?
The Houston Texans are surging up the standings but they're not where they should be...yet
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are a team on the rise. They're 5-4 on a season where they shouldn't have five total wins. But thanks to rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the team is seemingly in a position to compete for the playoffs already. And not just the playoffs, the AFC South.
They're just one game out of the AFC South, and are just getting better each and every week that passes. They've been so hot that the Texans are catching everyone's attention. The'yre a team that has, according to some talkingg heads, the league's most valuable player on their roster. For some reason, Stroud is getting a lot of talk about him being the NFL's MVP. A huge notion for a rookie.
Maybe it's unfounded, and highly unlikely but it's exciting nonetheless. The league is taking notice to the Texans. So much so that outlets like Pro Football Focus (PFF), is even putting the team higher and higher in their Power Rankings.
In the prior rankings, the Texans were just 26th in the league according to PFF, but after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, they are now 17th in PFF's Power Rankings. It's a huge leap for a team that is still supposed to be rebuilding. But now they're nearly a Top 16 team in the league.
But is it for real? It may be, the Texans have been consistent in their ability to score, and their defense has just gotten better week after week. Sure, the tape on Stroud will eventually poke some holes in the rookies game, but if the team continues to play well, it's very likely that the Texans could end the season much higher on the Power Rankings list.
If the Texans can knock off the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, it's very likely they jump up even further.