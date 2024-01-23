Where do the Houston Texans draft picks land in 2024 NFL Draft?
What picks do the Houston Texans have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans season is over, and that means it's time to look to the offseason. The Texans have to make some key defensive upgrades, most likely in the secondary unless they lose some free agents unexpectedly. They'll also need to upgrade the offensive line and fill in any missing pieces after that. Say, if certain receivers leave the team.
They'd also be wise to keep an eye on the running back situation, as Devin Singletary is a free agent. Dameon Pierce didn't look good all season, and that may be due to how bad the offensive line was at run blocking but it may also be just him not being a great player.
Suffice it to say, the Texans are a good team, but they have some very obvious holes on their roster that they're going to need to fix if they want to get past teams like the Baltimore Ravens next season. And to do that, they're going to need to continue drafting as well as they have. Draft picks are vital to the development of any good team and we're going to look at the picks the Texans have this season.
- Round one - No. 23 (from Cleveland)
- Round two - No. 59
- Round three- No. 86 (from Philadelphia
- Round four - No. 123 (from Cleveland) and No. 127
- Round seven - No. 235 (New Orleans), 244 and 246 (from Kansas City)
As you can see, the Texans have eight picks, with the first five being in the beginning four rounds, and the last three coming in the seventh. Those seventh-rounders will be useful for filling out the roster, but any impact players should be considered in the first three rounds, and not much later. So if there's a guy the team wants, they shouldn't wait to get him.
The team doesn't have the same draft value this season as in years past, so trying to trade up to get that one specific guy may not work out as it previously did.