The Houston Texans are voluntarily handcuffing themselves with Dameon Pierce
Despite being an inferior running back, the Houston Texans continue to lean on Dameon Pierce.
By Chad Porto
We think DeMeco Ryans is the best rookie coach of the lot, and is the best new hire for the 2023 season. We think the Houston Texans are in capable hands with the former Texans linebacker. We think the team has a bright future. But we also are wondering what the heck Ryans is doing sometimes. For some reason, he continues to play Dameon Pierce, despite being utterly useless in the rushing game.
Pierce led the team in rushing attempts on the day, with 15 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, averaging out just 2.7 yards per carry. Not only are his numbers unimpressive, they're also seemingly cursed. When Pierce finally does score a touchdown, the resulting play ends up injuring Tank Dell in the process, ending his season. So even when he is somewhat effective, he still ends up handcuffing the team.
Now, we know it's not his fault Dell got hurt, but it does seem like karma was trying to send Ryans a message to stop playing Pierce so much and focus on Devin Singletary, who had five fewer yards than Pierce on the day and had seven fewer carries. Singletary had just eight rushing attempts for 36 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and continues to be frozen out of the Texans' offense by the coaching staff, following Pierce's return from injury.
Pierce isn't good, for some reason every person can see he's struggling to get anything going this year but Ryans. We're not sure what Pierce has on Ryans, but it's got to be something to be this ineffective and still get the bulk of the carries. Singletary has proven on more than one occasion this season that not only is he the better runner compared to Pierce, but he can also carry the entire load if asked to.
Ryans needs to wake up and stop giving Pierce so many touches that would be better served to go to Singletary.