When was the last time the Houston Texans started 3-0 and how did it end?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are hoping for a magical season in 2024. After coming off of a surprising 2013 season in which they surprised the entire league, the Texans are hoping to continue that streak of surprises in 2024. This time by going farther and deeper than ever in the playoffs. They don't just want a deep playoff run either, they want to make sure the league knows this isn't a fluke.
They want wins on top of wins. Long stretches of consecutive victories. They've already done that to a small extent, going 2-0 for just the 8th time in their 22 years in the NFL. They want to go further, however. With the Minnesota Vikings up next, the Texans have the chance to go 3-0 to start the season for only the second time.
The Vikings aren't going to be an easy out for the Texans, as they've proven to be one of the more impressive offenses and defenses to start the season. A squad that is easily the most impressive opponent that the Texans will have faced all season. A strong obstacle to prevent the club from reaching 3-0.
A mark that they haven't hit since 2012. A season where Arian Foster had more than 1,400 rushing yards and Andre Johnson had more than 1,500 receiving yards, Matt Schaub threw for 22 touchdowns on the season and Owen Daniels made his second and final Pro Bowl. It was a season where J.J. Watt had 20.5 sacks and earned his first of three Defensive Player of the Year awards. A season that saw the Texans go 12-4 and is easily seen as the franchise's best single-season outing ever.
It's a season they're hoping to replicate and improve on. It'll only be the second time in club history that the Texans have started 3-0 on a season and while the 2012 squad fell short in their quest for a Super Bowl, losing in the second round to the New England Patriots, the 2024 club is hoping to end their season much, much later.