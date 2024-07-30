Andre Johnson and the Houston Texans land ahead of the two division rivals in new WR list
By Chad Porto
Despite the Houston Texans being the youngest team in the NFL, they are far from the least impressive as far as rosters go. The team is young, they've struggled at times to be a consistent winner, but they've had some eras where they've had truly iconic players. Everyone knows about their luck on the defensive line, and they have a lowkey impressive linebacking corp, but the one position that maybe has stood out the most over the last 22 years is the wide receiver room.
They don't have a deep all-time squad but when you look at the fact that Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins anchored the top-slot nearly in succession of one another is a pretty impressive achievement. Johnson, of course, would go on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, while Hopkins was on his way before injuries and PEDs slowed him down.
Now with the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins has a shot to get back on track, but he'll need some help from his current quarterback. While the Titans are hoping for a former Texans wideout to step up, the Texans have a few impressive names right now, with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell on the roster.
So it's really not a surprise that they've been able to make the all-time headway that they have. In an NFL Rewinds upload on YouTube, the channel ranks the team's all-time wide receiver room at No. 21.
It may not seem like a high ranking, but again, this is a squad that has only existed for 22 years. Every team before and after them has had longer tenures in the NFL to have a more impressive roster. So to see them rank higher than the Jacksonville Jaguars and even the former Houston team, the Tennessee Titans is just all too sweet.
The Jags have had their issues and we're not taking any pride in dunking on them. Yet, the Titans? They've existed since 1959. That's 43 more years than the Texans. In that span, they couldn't come up with a few names better than Derek Mason or Ernest Givens.
When put into perspective, it makes the Texans' ability to draft top-level wide receiver talent look a heck of a lot more impressive.