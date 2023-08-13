What wide receiver Adam Humphries brings to the Houston Texans
By Brett Hawn
A new face has emerged in the Houston Texans wide receiver corps. The team and veteran wide receiver Adam Humphries have agreed to a contract earlier today according to Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team.
The veteran wideout has enjoyed a productive career in the NFL thus far with three different franchises. His best season came in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 76 receptions for 816 yards and five touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference. The 30-year-old has lifetime totals of 320 receptions for 3,314 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.
In the Texans' group of young receivers, Humphries brings proven experience out of the slot. He is known for his reliable hands and has three seasons of over 50 receptions, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-2018.
The biggest problem in recent seasons for Humphries has been injuries. The veteran only appeared in 19 out of a possible 32 games with Tennessee after signing a four-year deal in the 2019 offseason. Last year marked a turnaround in that department for Humphries, with the veteran wideout appearing in all 17 games (11 starts) for the Washington Commanders.
When healthy, Humphries is capable of giving a team a reliable depth option and a productive member of the special teams unit. With rookie third-round pick Tank Dell among the favorites to secure a starting spot as the Texans' slot receiver, having Humphries as an experienced backup could help accelerate the young wideout’s development, as well as being ready to step in should the injury bug strike.
While Humphries's spot on the team is far from a lock, the veteran does have a large body of work that favors him as preseason action continues. Time will tell if he ultimately cracks the final roster for Houston.