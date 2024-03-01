What's the one obstacle keeping the Houston Texans from Saquon Barkley?
So...Saquon Barkely checked "Yes" on the Houston Texans note that asked, "Do you like us?"
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have finally matched on the NFL's version of Tinder. After years of hoping a major free agent would come in and rock the socks off of the city, it looks like it's finally about to happen, as Saquon Barkley apparently has the Houston Texans on top of his preferred destination list.
According to Aaron Wilson, as previously mentioned by our very own Bryce Martino, the former New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is looking for a new home and has apparently tapped the Texans as his number one spot to land. Partly due to C.J. Stroud's recruitment of him, and partly because the Texans have the money to sign him and a host of other guys without breaking the bank.
The Texans have a shot at landing a few big names and turning a playoff contender into a Super Bowl contender.
We've long talked about Barkley as a possibility of landing with the Texans, even before we knew Barkley was interested in joining the team, before we knew Stroud was recruiting, and before we even knew the extra amount of money the Texans would have to spend on free agents.
That's because Barkely is the perfect fit for the Texans. They need to spark their running game with an elite-level back, and they need to give Barkley an outlet guy to throw to. He's a tremendous pass catcher and with how good the team's current crop of receivers are, the team didn't need to go out and overpay for a Mike Evans.
They did need someone to help with the passing game, however, and Barkley is that guy. He's the safety valve that the squad has been looking for.
It's good that Stroud and Barkley are on the same page, as it may make it easier to land the former New York Giant. Money will likely be the reason he joins or not, however. While we're sure he's done in New York, after the dumpster fire that the franchise has become, we're not sure he'll take less money to come to the Texans however.
So hopefully the Texans can make their first offer a good one.