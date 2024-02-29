Should The Texans Sign Saquon Barkley?
Will the Houston Texans look to improve the run game yet again?
In 2023, the Houston Texans run game was the best we've seen it since the Arian Foster days. And it was led by Devin Singletary, who rushed for 898 yards and four TDs. But, will they look to improve the run game yet again? Singletary was on a one year deal last season, and the former Florida Atlantic RB told reporters after the season that he's "aiming" to re-sign with the team. But the closer we get to the start of Free Agency on March 11th, the more we start to get other reports coming out. Like Saquon Barkley signing with the Texans.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are a team that Saquon Barkley has an interest in signing with come Free Agency. So, what could a potential contract look like? Spotrac projects his new contract to be three years/$29.9M, which makes him a Free Agent again at 30 years old.
On Friday, the NFLPA released the updated cap space for this off-season, and the Texans have the fourth most in the league, sitting at $77M. That leaves plenty of room to bring in Saquon, and still have a productive Free Agency period.
With Barkley's injury history, the Texans will need somebody in the backfield to compliment him, as he can't be the feature back for much longer. That brings Dameon Pierce into the mix. The former fourth-round pick in 2022 had a down year in 2023, rushing for 416 yards and two TDs in 14 games.
What was already a hot offense last year becomes even hotter in 2024 with a former Rookie of the Year winner in the backfield with the Texans' current Rookie of the Year. During the playoffs, the Texans were missing a ground game to help alleviate some pressure off of CJ Stroud. Barkley, as long as he can stay healthy, would provide an experienced veteran to the offense and would make for one of the best offenses in football.
The Texans window is wide open with CJ Stroud on his rookie contract. They can take advantage of that this off-season by putting as many top-tier players around Stroud as they possibly can. They already looked unstoppable for most of last season. If they can add more around Stroud, the offense might just take it up another notch. In a crowded conference like the AFC, the Texans need to take advantage of this for as long as they can before Stroud demands a mega extension.