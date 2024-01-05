What Houston Texans are on standby for the Pro Bowl?
Five Houston Texans named Pro Bowl alternatives ahead of playoffs.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans may have only gotten one Pro Prowler in Laremy Tunsil, but they did get five names that were picked to fill in should another player go down with injury or miss the Pro Bowl for whatever reason. Those five players are sack-leader and defensive end Jonathan Greenard, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., fullback Andrew Beck, wide receiver Nico Collins, and the second and third overall picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.
Of all five men, Stingley and Anderson have the best shot of making the Pro Bowl roster, as they're both first alternates at their positioning, meaning they're the proverbial next man up should anyone not make at their spots.
Stroud is a second alternate, meaning one person is ahead of him already, while Collins and Greenard are fourth and fifth alternates respectively. The Texans aren't likely to get any of them to the game, as the events have radically changed in recent years. Gone is the actual Pro Bowl game and it is a skills-based competition, making it far more likely that the men ahead of our beloved Texans aren't as likely to miss.
Now some guys will have to, as the Pro Bowl will directly interfere with the Super Bowl preparations, so there's always a chance that Anderson, Stingley, and maybe Stroud make the game, but it's not as likely that Greenard and Collins end up in the big celebratory weekend.
Tunsil is going without a doubt. He was formally selected and will be attending, that is unless the Texans not only make the playoffs but somehow end up in the Super Bowl. That's a possibility but only two teams can go and it's entirely possible the Texans don't end up playing in the big game. Regardless, Tunsil will retain his fourth Pro Bowl selection whether he particpiates or not.