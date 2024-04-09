What can we expect to see from the CJ Stroud/Stefon Diggs duo?
A week after the trade was announced, both the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills are seeing mixed opinions on the trade.
A week after the trade was announced, both the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills are seeing mixed opinions on the trade. Depending on who you listen to, some people might say it was a win for the Texans as they push for a championship in 2024, and some may say it was the wrong move after how his Bills and Minnesota Vikings tenure's ended. Either way, Diggs is still an All-Pro receiver who has done special things with every QB he's played with. But with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz all fighting for targets as well, what can the fans expect from this duo?
In Minnesota, Diggs had Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, and Dalvin Cook catching passes around him, and he was still a very productive weapon for Kirk Cousins and Case Keenum. And in Buffalo, he had Cole Beasley, Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Gabe Davis all sharing targets, and he became an All-Pro and Pro Bowl receiver there. So the players around him don't seem to affect his target share, or how much he'll produce week in and week out.
This means Collins, Dell, and Schultz won't play a factor, either. But, can he remain a thousand-yard receiver even at age 30 (or 31 midway through the season?) A lot is going to play into his success early on. How well he gels with his teammates, most notably CJ Stroud. And how well he does against L'Jarius Sneed, who he has struggled with in the playoffs. If he can build an early connection with Stroud, and break out of his funk against Sneed, this will be a dominant duo.
Having two other elite receivers means Diggs won't see any double teams like he did in Buffalo from time to time. Diggs's one-on-one has always been a problem for DBs, and with CJ Stroud, who is arguably better than what he had in Minnesota, throwing him the ball, he should absolutely be able to break the 1,000-yard mark again. Stroud will quickly fall in love with his new target early on, and both Stroud and Diggs will have incredible seasons.
Diggs already started his workouts with his new teammates, as video footage of them training together has surfaced around on the internet. As soon as his trade to Buffalo went down, he started working out with Josh Allen and building what wound up being an incredible duo together. The same is happening here, which only has the fanbase excited for what's to come in 2024. If he only stays in Houston for one season, they shouldn't see all the "diva" and "crybaby" talk that each of his last two teams saw out of him.
Houston is buying a Super Bowl appearance this season, which has worked out for other teams in the past. The only question that remains is, will it be for Houston?
Stefon Diggs stat prediction: 102 catches, 1,280 yards, 9 TDs, 12.5 yard average.