What Cameron Dantzler brings to the Houston Texans
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans added another veteran presence to their budding secondary. Veteran cornerback Cameron Dantzler and the Texans agreed to a pact following a highly successful workout as first reported by KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. The team waived wide receiver Alex Bachman with an injury designation to make room for the veteran.
The signing in Houston marks the third team Dantzler has been on this offseason. The 24-year-old was cut by the Minnesota Vikings in March and subsequently picked up by the Washington Commanders. After being cut a second time, Dantzler latched on with the Buffalo Bills, but that stay proved to be a short-lived one.
A 2020 third-round pick of the Vikings, Dantzler was a reliable contributor in his time in Skol territory. The veteran has amassed 125 total tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 17 defended passes in 35 career appearances according to ESPN. PFF gave Dantzler a 63.1 rating for 2022, in a campaign where the veteran only made 10 appearances.
The secondary of the Houston Texans has largely been considered a strength of the defensive unit. The group is looked upon to set the tone and establish itself as one of the premier groups in the NFL, with some going as far as to say that the team already possesses such a unit.
Dantzler brings experience and NFL size to the table. At 6’2” and 190 pounds, Dantzler has shown throughout his brief NFL career that he is versatile in his matchup assignments on both the perimeter and the inside.
The 24-year-old’s strength and technique are his calling cards, routinely displaying his physicality at the point of attack. Considering the aggressive mindset of Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke and head coach DeMeco Ryans, Dantzler profiles as an ideal fit.
Time will tell if Dantzler makes the final roster, but his name will be one to keep an eye on as preseason continues to roll on.