3 up, 2 down for the Houston Texans' second preseason game
The Houston Texans completed their second preseason game of the 2023 season and things could have certainly been better, but it wasn't all bad, in fact, there were a few good things that came out of this game. Every game and pass attempt that Stroud gets will only help to build that confidence and chemistry with his receivers.
That said, there were some areas that need to be addressed, and with only one more preseason game remaining, time is short to figure things out. But let's not forget, this is a team in rebuild mode, and as long as they are taking steps and getting better week after week, fans can be patient.
Houston lost to the Miami Dolphins by a score of 28 - 3. Denzel Perryman picked off Tua Tagovailoa on the first play of the Dolphins' drive; however, the Texans were unable to capitalize on the turnover with any points. The fact that the Texans got the ball on the Miami seven and only managed one yard on four plays, should be a little concerning but we'll wait and see how the team does in those situations down the road.
The Texans will get the last preseason game of the NFL schedule against the New Orleans Saints. I'd be surprised if we see many of the presumed starters next week but maybe Coach Ryans will let them get a series or two before the season opener. But let's get into my three ups and two downs.