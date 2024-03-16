What are the options for the Houston Texans backup QB spot?
The Houston Texans received trade calls on backup QB Case Keenum.
Tyler Huntley
If they begin entertaining trade talks for Mills, Huntley is the QB they should go after. Joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Huntley was there for four years, making nine career starts with 284 yards, two TDs, and one INT thrown. Both Huntley, and Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson played under Jim Harbaugh in Baltimore, giving Huntley some familiarity in Houston.
Huntley is still only 26 years old, and can still be molded into a good backup QB under the right staff. With multiple OC/HC candidates on the staff, and possibly Case Keenum still there, Huntley would be given the perfect group of mentors around him to grow as a QB. It amazed most of the NFL world, but Huntley also received a Pro Bowl nod back in 2022, and at one point had more votes than Lamar Jackson. Take that for what it's worth, but it's hard not to see that Huntley has some notoriety in the NFL world.
While it was reported this week that the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in Huntley, acquiring Kenny Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely take them out if the running for Huntley. That leaves the Texans in prime position to land Huntley if they so choose.