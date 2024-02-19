Watch Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson get the call that he's a Hall of Famer
Houston Texans fans can watch Andre Johnson get the knock of a lifetime.
By Chad Porto
Andre Johnson has long been seen as one of the best wide receivers of his era. The former Houston Texans standout and franchise legend did incredible things while rocking the Toro logo on his helmet. Playing with guys like David Carr, Matt Schaub, and Ryan Fitzpatrick, he helped elevate all of those men to having the best seasons of their careers.
Johnson did so much for the team, not just on the field but off as well, becoming a fixture in the community during and after his time with the franchise. He was inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor, becoming the first player to be given such an honor with the Texans, followed only by fellow franchise legend J.J. Watt.
Johnson is undoubtedly a legend with the franchise and will likely be seen as the team's best receiver in club history, at least for the time being. He's an all-time great talent and it's no surprise that Johnson eventually got the call to join the elite of the elite in Canton as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Johnson got the honorary knock, made famous by David Baker, by fellow Hall of Famer Chris Carter, who came to his door to let Johnson know that he was now a Hall of Famer. The event is one that all who get inducted long to experience and Johnson, who was in his third year of eligibility for the Hall, finally got to live that moment for himself.
In the video above, posted by the Texans, Carter breaks down what made Johnson so good, sighting his size, speed, and technical prowess, which rivaled if not surpassed everyone he ever played with. Carter goes as far as to compare Johnson to Sterling Sharpe and DK Metcalf, a fair comparison if there ever was one.
Now fans can witness that magical moment that saw Johnson become an official Hall of Famer. It's a tremendously emotional moment and one that every Texans fan will want to witness for themselves.