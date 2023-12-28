Former Houston Texans great Andre Johnson is a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist
Andre Johnson may just go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans may finally get their first Hall of Fame player. It was announced earlier this week that Andre Johnson, a long-time wide receiver for the Texans, will be among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024. Johnson, who spent all but two of his 14-year career in Houston, came to the franchise when they needed him the most.
Fresh off of their expansion draft in 2002, and taking David Carr with the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, the Texans were supposed to be better faster. They weren't. Most of their high-priced expansion picks failed to turn into superstars, which directly impacted Carr's development.
The Texans turned to Johnson in the 2003 NFL Draft and took him third overall with the idea that he'd be able to give Carr the big target the team needed. While he did elevate Carr's play a bit, he couldn't do much to help his former quarterback, as Carr would find his way to the Carolina Panthers in 2007. Johnson, however, would emerge as the lucky one from Carr's departure.
While a Pro Bowler in 2004 and 2006 with Carr as his quarterback, he would truly break out with Matt Schaub lining up under center. The duo would have a great five-year run together, with both men going to multiple Pro Bowls, and even making the playoffs together with the Texans, the first playoff outings the Texans ever had.
But what makes Johnson an all-but-for-sure lock is his stat line. He's the all-time leader in Texans history in every major receiving stat, from receptions to yards to touchdowns. He was so dominant that he ended up finishing in the Top 11 all-time for most receptions yards in a career. Which is all but a sign that he's a lock to get in.
The only players who are that high on the list who aren't in the Hall of Fame are guys who have just become eligible.