Houston Texans draft picks in 2024, 2025 & Beyond: full list
Here's a look at what picks the Texans have this year and in the future.
The Houston Texans had a magical year in 2023 and that was largely in part to the draft class they had last year. The Texans drafted C.J. Stroud second overall, Will Anderson Jr. third overall in a trade with the Cardinals, and Tank Dell in the third round. All three of these players were huge pieces for the Texans in 2023.
The team has a lot of cap space to work with and, as of this writing, has eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Houston Texans draft picks in 2024
Round
Pick
1
23
2
59
3
86
4
123
4
127
7
235
7
244
7
249
Have the Texans ever picked 23rd overall before?
Houston held the 23rd overall pick in 2019 when they drafted Tytus Howard out of Alabama State. He's made 61 starts for the Texans since being their first-round pick five years ago.
Recent history of 23rd overall pick in NFL Draft:
Here's a look at the last 10 players selected with the No. 23 pick:
- 2014: Dee Ford, LB (Chiefs)
- 2015: Shane Ray, DE (Broncos)
- 2016: Laquon Treadwell, WR (Vikings)
- 2017: Evan Engram, TE (Giants)
- 2018: Isaiah Wynn, OT (Patriots)
- 2019: Tytus Howard, OT (Texans)
- 2020: Kenneth Murray, LB (Chargers)
- 2021: Christian Darrisaw, OT (Vikings)
- 2022: Kaiir Elam, CB (Bills)
- 2023: Jordan Addison, WR (Vikings)
As you can see, there are some recognizable names here but also some names who never really lived up to the hype. When looking at the last two players picked 23rd overall, Jordan Addison had over 900 yards receiving during his rookie year while Kaiir Elam has only played in 16 games in two seasons.
Who are some prospects the Texans could take at pick No. 23 this year?
Here are some draft prospects ranked 23rd at the moment:
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB (Missouri)
- Amarius Mims, OT (Georgia)
- Cooper DeJean, CB (Iowa)
- Keon Coleman, WR (Florida State)
- Brian Thomas Jr., WR (LSU)
Houston Texans draft picks in 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7
The Texans don't own their sixth-round for 2025 due to trading it to the Steelers for Kendrick Green in August of 2023.
Texans draft picks in 2026
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
The Texans currently have all of their picks for the 2026 draft but that, of course, is subject to change.