Trevor Lawrence gets way too honest about what wants from a long-term rivalry with C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence will have many meetings to come.
By Chad Porto
Who would've thought in a division that features teams like the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, that it's the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans who would have the next generation of great quarterbacks? The Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, while the Titans had guys like Warren Moon (in Houston) and Steve McNair.
Now it's the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence and the Texans' C.J. Stroud. So far the two youngsters have seen some really impressive outings against one another. In the two games they've played against one another, Lawrence is having a solid outing, though he's a bit turnover-prone.
He's 50-78 (64%) throwing the ball in both games against the Texans, for 643 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. C.J. Stroud is a bit more impressive, as he's 46-66 (70%), with 584 yards, and four touchdowns through the air (and one on the ground). The two men have put up some decent games, and are both 1-1 against the other.
When asked about the potential of a budding feud, Lawrence was quick to downplay the potential rivalry, and instead decided to get a bit whimsical with his comments, saying to the Jacksonville Jaguars' official website;
"I want teams in our division to be as bad as possible. That's how I see it. The way they're playing, it's exciting, yes. There's gonna be some, I'm sure, great matchups down the road. And C.J. is playing lights out. He's doing a great job. To be a rookie and to play how he is, I've got a lot of respect for him. I know how hard it is. I've been in that position. He's doing a great job and it's going to be fun for years to come, hopefully. But no, I wouldn't prefer that. I'd prefer if the guys in our division didn't have good quarterbacks. It would be better for us."
You can't blame Lawrence for his take, as he's not wrong. Having a division with good quarterbacks isn't going to be great for the Jaguars long-term and while we don't know how the division's current crops of rookies are going to be long-term, we do know that Stroud is right now killing it.
Having Stroud continue to come at the Jaguars day in and day out will only force them to play and be overall, perfect. And who wants to deal with that stress? So we get why Lawrence was so dismissive about the concept of the two quarterbacks feuding.