3 trade offers the Texans should make right now for Davis Mills
By Ryan Heckman
Who knew the Houston Texans would be a team so deep at multiple positions that they'd be involved in trade whispers like they are, currently?
The wide receiver room is as deep as it's ever been, which has led to other teams calling Houston about a potential deal. But, that's not the only spot on the depth chart worthy of a possible trade.
The quarterback room features three players who have plenty of starting experience, with C.J. Stroud obviously atop the chart. Case Keenum is capable of backing up Stroud, but the team also has Davis Mills entering the final year of his deal, too, and might end up being third in line.
If Houston wants to take advantage of this final 24 hours before roster cuts are finalized, they should start making phone calls about a possible Mills trade.
The Texans should first call the Raiders about a Davis Mills trade
The first team Houston should reach out to is one with a polarizing quarterback situation. The Las Vegas Raiders held a competition this offseason, in which veteran Gardner Minshew beat out second-year pro Aidan O'Connell. However, the door remains open for O'Connell to take it back, as neither one of them were overly impressive in their preseason finale.
The Texans should be thrilled with a package like this, especially since Keenum is more than serviceable as the team's backup. Once again, considering Mills is in the final year of his contract, getting anything in return for Mills would be a win.
And, he might end up getting a chance to start if either Raiders quarterback doesn't seem to do the trick.
Houston could also reach out to teams like the Chargers and Vikings
In addition to the Raiders, one of the next calls the Texans should make is out to L.A., where Justin Herbert's backup situation looks absolutely atrocious. Easton Stick is not an NFL quarterback, period. Chargers fans would agree.
A simple trade like this one might get the Texans to pull the trigger, as the Chargers have their own sixth rounder and a sixth-round pick from New England. The condition would be simple: whichever pick ended up being higher would be sent to Houston.
Lastly, the Texans should reach out to Minnesota, who just lost rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to season-ending knee surgery. That leaves Nick Mullens to back up Sam Darnold. While Mullens has starting experience, his play style can also be like that of Russian Roulette. Getting someone a bit more grounded, like Mills, could help the Vikings' hopes stay alive in case of a Sam Darnold injury.
It would be another Day 3 pick in exchange for Mills, but this time, the Vikings would get a seventh rounder along with the quarterback.