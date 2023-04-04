Top 5 reasons the Houston Texans must draft CJ Stroud
4. The Houston Texans must find their face of the franchise
Several great players have suited up for the Texans throughout the years. Andre Johnson was one of the best receivers of the 2000s. Who can forget running back Arian Foster racking up yards with ease and how about J.J. Watt? Nobody will raise an eyebrow if you say he'll be a First-Ballot Hall-of-Famer. Unfortunately, Houston has gone through a dearth of playmakers in recent years and fans will be hard-pressed to find many players with star power on their roster.
You can make the case that Laremy Tunsil is one of the best players in the NFL and nobody will disagree. However, left tackles don't have the same kind of appeal that quarterbacks possess. Otherwise, you would hear talking heads talking about Trent William or Garrett Boyles non-stop. Simply, this is a quarterback-driven league and your team will turn heads if you have a good one.
The Texans did have a franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson as recently as 2020. However, the former Clemson Tiger decided one day that he no longer wanted to play for Houston and demanded a trade. His request, along with his legal woes, gave general manager Nick Caserio no choice but to ship Watson to the Browns.
While the sour taste left by Watson's departure is now gone, Houston hasn't found a replacement and that's where Stroud comes in. The California native could start a new era of Texans football. If Stroud comes in and helps Houston win games right off the bat, fans will forget all the adversity the Texans have undergone over the last few years.
Simply, the Texans have undergone plenty of turnover over the last three years and haven't given fans many reasons for optimism. Stroud could come in and give them something to root for just like Watson when they drafted him 10th overall in 2017.