Top 5 players the Houston Texans should completely avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Houston Texans must avoid in the NFL Draft: Andre Carter II
As the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers last season, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans oversaw a stout front seven. Led by First-Team All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa, the Niners logged 44 sacks last year.
Houston needs their own "Nick Bosa", someone that can make game-changing plays in the clutch. If they didn't need to draft a quarterback with the second overall selection, they should either take Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. However, the Texans can't afford to wait any longer to bring stability behind center. On the bright side, the top brass could take an edge defender at either No. 12 or No. 33.
One pass rusher that has turned heads throughout the draft process is Andre Carter II. The former Army Black Knight has the power and athleticism to consistently apply pressure and get after the quarterback. Although the Texas native tallied just 3.5 sacks last season, he racked up 14.5 sacks the year before.
Carter has the frame to bulk up, which he might need to do to be an effective player in the NFL. He also needs to work on his pass-rush repertoire of moves and might need to spend time on the bench before he's ready to make an impact.
All things considered, Carter could turn into a steady contributor in the pro but taking a prospect that might need time to develop wouldn't be ideal in the second round, let alone the first.