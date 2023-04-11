Top 5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft
2. The Houston Texans will draft a tight end in Round 3 of the draft
Dalton Schultz was arguably the Texans' biggest signing in free agency and they didn't have to overpay to land the former Dallas Cowboys, which makes his acquisition look even better. Although he's coming off a somewhat underwhelming season, Schultz was part of a crowded Cowboys offense there were only so many targets he could get playing alongside CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, and Michael Gallop.
Even though Schultz will still have to share targets with Brown, who also joined Houston in free agency, he should be one of the top targets on the Texans' offense in 2023. However, the top brass needs to bolster the depth in their tight end unit.
Other tight ends currently on Houston's roster include Teagan Quitoriano, Brevin Jordan, and Mason Schreck. The three of them combined for 23 catches for 241 yards with two touchdowns last season, it's clear the Texans need better production from the position but none of the alternatives behind Schultz seem particularly appealing, which is why Nick Caserio will take a tight end in the third round of the draft.
Even if Houston waits until the third round to select a tight end, they will have a couple of enticing options, including Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft. Both prospects could use some time to work and perfect their craft (no pun intended) but either one could learn the ropes behind Schultz, so neither one would be pressed into action right off the bat.
All things considered, there's no better way to invest a third-round pick than taking a player that could develop into an impact starter. For this reason, the Texans will go with either Kraft or LaPorta in the third round.