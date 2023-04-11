Top 5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft
3. The Houston Texans will double dip at CB in the 2023 NFL Draft
You can never have too many cornerbacks due to the emphasis teams have put on throwing the ball in today's NFL. This is why the Texans' brass drafted Derek Stingley Jr. third overall last year and signed Tevierre Thomas in free agency. However, their secondary could still use a couple more cornerbacks.
After all, both Stingley and Thomas have missed significant time with injuries throughout their respective careers and Houston is better off having some form of insurance in case either one has to sit out a few games in 2023. So even if they take a cornerback in the first round, they should take another one at No. 33.
As noted before, the Texans would be in a favorable position to take one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft even if they traded down to the early 20s. 13 picks later, they could still land someone like Marylands' Deonte Banks or Texas A&M Antonio Johnson, who can line up at nickel, safety, and linebacker.
Given how many holes the Texans have on defense, double dipping at cornerback seems like a smart move. An alternative would be to bolster their defensive front but it doesn't currently require as much attention as the secondary, so the trenches could wait one year to get reinforcements.