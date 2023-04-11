Top 5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft
When it comes to the NFL Draft, you would always expect the unexpected, and its 2023 version won't be any different. Prospects projected to go in the first round will slide to the second and clubs will swoop in out of nowhere to take "their guy". Armed with nine selections, the Houston Texans could throw a curveball or two and disrupt other teams' plans.
With that in mind, here are five bold predictions for the Texans in this year's draft.
5. The Houston Texans will pick CJ Stroud at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft
Saying Houston needs a quarterback is an understatement. Ever since their relationship with Deshaun Watson went sour, they have struggled to find a long-term answer at the position. Fortunately for them, the Texans hold the second overall selection in the draft, so they'll be in a position to take either Alabama's Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.
While both of them have a unique skill set and their own set of pros and cons, there are several reasons why Stroud more makes sense for the Texans than Young. The fact that the Carolina Panthers have seemingly set their sights on Young, would make it possible for Stroud to fall to Houston.
Peter King of NBC Sports said in his Morning Football In America Football column that all signs point towards the Panthers taking Young with the top overall selection in the player selection meeting, "the momentum toward Young is real". If that's indeed the case, you should feel comfortable ordering your Texans/Stroud jersey knowing there's a 99 percent chance he'll be there at pick No. 2.