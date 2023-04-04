Top 5 reasons the Houston Texans must draft CJ Stroud
The Houston Texans have had a productive offseason. Even though they traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys, they found an adequate replacement in Robert Woods. On top of that, they acquire several players that should have a big impact in 2023. On the other hand, the Texans haven't addressed their biggest need yet, the quarterback position.
Fortunately, Houston is equipped with two first-round selections, including the No. 2 overall pick, which they could use to choose Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. In fact, there will be several intriguing quarterback prospects who will be available when Houston is on the clock but here are five reasons Stroud must be the pick.
5. CJ Stroud is the best quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft
There could be a run at the quarterback position early in the first round and as many as five signal-callers could be picked in the top 10. However, CJ Stroud might be the best of the bunch. Bryce Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, and Hendon Hooker are all worthy of being taken in the first round but Stroud should get the nod at No. 2.
The former Ohio State Buckeye isn't a perfect prospect. He needs to do a better job of throwing when he's on the move and creating plays when he's flushed out of the pocket. However, he's got the ideal size, experience, and skill set to develop into a starting NFL quarterback.
Meanwhile, Young's height (5'10") is less than optimal for the position and Levis struggles to diagnose the field and struggled with turnovers at Kentucky. Similarly, Hooker tore his ACL last year and will be a 25-year-old rookie. Last but not least is Anthony Richardson, who has an absurdly high ceiling but might need to ride the bench for a couple of years before he's ready to lead an offense.