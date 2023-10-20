Top 3 stats to prove Texans' defense under DeMeco Ryans is the real deal
- Top 10 in fewest points allowed
- Texans' defense is excellent at stopping the run
- Winning momentum is real
A new sense of winning momentum based on current record
Last year the Texans finished their schedule at 3-13-1, but at this time during the previous season, the team had only won a single game and their next win wouldn’t come until eleven weeks later in Week 15. This year is already a different story.
At 3-3 going into their bye, the Texans have a sense of momentum that hasn’t been felt by fans in a long time. Coming off of the bye week, the Texans will be facing down teams like the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets.
At the end of the day, the most important statistic, and arguably the only one that really matters, is how many wins you can put up. The Texans are primed to add to their win column this year and capitalize on the changes brought on not only by a shockingly good rookie class on both sides of the ball but also on the sidelines as well.
Is there still a lot of work to do? Absolutely. That was felt more than ever in the loss against the Falcons when it came down to a field goal in the final seconds of the game. Rookie Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o along with recently named AFC Defensive Player of the Week Blake Cashman are doing their part to change the outlook along with the culture for the team, but with the third least sacks in the league and still allowing over 350 yards per game, the defense still has plenty of room to go.
With the Texans on bye and the schedule ahead for the next few weeks in their favor, fans can take comfort that while C.J. Stroud is rightfully earning the spotlight, the new defense under the eye of head coach DeMeco Ryans is correcting the mistakes of the year before and turning the team into a real contender in the process.