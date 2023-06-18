Houston Texans: Laremy Tunsil reflects on the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans
By Brett Hawn
Culture change and building a foundation are often discussed when it comes to rebuilding franchises. To truly achieve such vision, the organization needs to feature the right visionaries and leaders. The Houston Texans have achieved that with head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Since Houston opted to hire the former 49ers defensive coordinator in late January, many have praised his excellent leadership qualities including current players and figures around the NFL. In an interview with KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil praised his head coach and his prowess as a leader of men.
“It’s noticeable for sure,” Tunsil said when asked about Ryans’s leadership. “Like as soon as I walk in the building for myself, I’m like, this feels completely different. I haven’t felt that in a long time. So just to have that feeling and see the new faces, how serious they are about their jobs. They want to win games and compete just like us so it’s a good thing to see.”
The impact that Ryans has had on this Houston Texans organization so far is a primary reason why the narrative surrounding the team has shifted. Through Tunsil’s words and the high-octane nature of minicamp and spring practices thus far, it is clear that Ryans has had a significant impact already on his players.
For the Houston Texans moving forward, having a head coach that is able to connect and resonate with their players will pay dividends toward buying into the vision and building confidence. The most important qualities for an NFL head coach are the ability to be relatable and an excellent leader of men.
Throughout his short time as a head coach in Houston, Ryans has proven so far that he has what it takes to excel in these qualities and in his position as the head honcho.