Top 3 players on the Houston Texans training camp roster bubble
- Training camp starts in late July
- Xavier Hutchinson has to prove he belongs on the Texans
- Davis Mills is probably on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
1. Davis Mills, QB
It's no secret that Davis Mills got a raw deal. A product of Stanford, he was seen as a developmental player who could turn into a decent game manager down the road. He was never expected to start as a rookie but due to the Texans' need at the quarterback position, he was out there for 13 games in 2021 with 11 starts.
He then spent all but two games under center in his second season, leading Houston to a 3-10-1 record — he's now 5-19-1 overall.
Despite the horrific record, Mills hasn't been terrible. He's thrown for 5,782 yards with 33 touchdowns against 25 picks. The interception number is a bit too high but considering the lack of weapons he's had — and the fact that he was nearly always having to throw since they were constantly losing — he shouldn't take all the blame.
Now heading into 2023, he finds himself behind C.J. Stroud who was taken at No. 2 overall. Mills would be a solid backup for the rookie but he's not guaranteed to make the team.
Houston brought back Case Keenum this offseason, a former Houston Cougar who started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Texans back in 2013. He's a trusted No. 2 quarterback who has 64 career starts and a 29-35 record.
If the Texans feel good enough with Keenum to have him serve as the primary reserve, there's a chance Mills could be on the way out.