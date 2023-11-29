Top 3 Houston Texans performers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling to their AFC South rivals 24-21 on a game that came down to a combination of a slow start, missed calls by the ref, and a pair of field goals. The loss didn't knock the Texans out of the playoff chase, but did make it much harder for them to get in, and all but closed off their ability to win the AFC South this season.
Both the playoffs and the AFC South are still obtainable but it's going to be much harder. And while the team did lose, that doesn't mean they looked bad in defeat. Several key players did everything they could to help the Texans get the win, like Tank Dell, who had a major play erased by a bad motion call. And while Dell came close to making our Top 3 of the week, losing that huge gain hurt his standing against the other three men who ranked higher.
So here are the three men we think had the most impressive outings against the Jacksonville Jaguars;
3. Christian Harris
The Texans saw defensive player Christian Harris step up big against the Jaguars. He had 12 tackles on the day, leading all the Texans players, and even made sure one of them was for a loss. While the Texans' defense wasn't perfect, seeing Harris fly around the field certainly was a good thing.
2. Nico Collins
The receiving staff that the Houston Texans has built is one of the best in the league, and we saw that on display on Sunday against the Jaguars, especially from Collins, who put up 104 yards and a touchdown against a solid Jaguars defense.
1. C.J. Stroud
When you put up over 300 yards of total offense and score three touchdowns, it's hard to not make you the top guy from the week's game. Stroud had an awesome outing even in the loss.